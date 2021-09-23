ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
Por
REUTERS
23 de Septiembre de 2021

Trump holds a rally in Perry, Georgia

Start: 25 Sep 2021 23:00 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

PERRY, GEORGIA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Perry, Georgia.

SCHEDULE:

2300 GMT -- Published start of rally (but, typically, he starts late)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CISTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

