ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

DAY 3 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate
Start: 23 Sep 2021 12:45 GMT
End: 23 Sep 2021 13:45 GMT
**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**
UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change in the third day of the U.N. General Assembly.
SCHEDULE:
++Some speeches may be pre-recorded as indicated with a (1) after them.
MORNING SESSION - 1300GMT
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa (pre-recorded)
Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana
Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana
Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba (pre-recorded)
João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola
Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Faso, President of the Council of Ministers, Burkina Faso (pre-recorded)
Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, President of Panama
Milo Đukanović, President, Montenegro
Hage Geingob, President of Namibia
Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia
Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, President of Nauru (pre-recorded)
Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe (pre-recorded)
Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, President and Head of State, Republic of Chad (pre-recorded)
Azali Assoumani, President, Union of the Comoros
Ali Bongo Ondimba, President, Gabonese Republic (pre-recorded)
Samia Suluhu Hassan, President, United Republic of Tanzania
George Weah, President, Republic of Liberia (pre-recorded)
Barham Salih, President, Republic of Iraq
AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT
David Panuelo, President of Micronesia (pre-recorded)
Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi
Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, Constitutional President of Bolivia
Nayib Armando Bukele, President, Republic of El Salvador (pre-recorded)
Emomali Rahmon, President, Republic of Tajikistan (pre-recorded)
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda (pre-recorded)
Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan (pre-recorded)
Mohamed Younis Menfi, President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Unity, State of Libya
His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco (pre-recorded)
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President and Head of State of Equatorial Guinea (pre-recorded)
Taneti Maamau, President, Head of Government and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Republic of Kiribati (pre-recorded)
Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles (pre-recorded)
Moeketsi Majoro, Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho
Mario Draghi, President of Italy (pre-recorded)
Czech Republic - speaker tba
Austria - speaker tba
Mexico - speaker tba
Hungary - speaker tba
