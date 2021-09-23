COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERS
22 de Septiembre de 2021

DAY 3 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

Start: 23 Sep 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 13:45 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

==

UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change in the third day of the U.N. General Assembly.

==

SCHEDULE:

++Some speeches may be pre-recorded as indicated with a (1) after them.

MORNING SESSION - 1300GMT

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa (pre-recorded)

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana

Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana

Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba (pre-recorded)

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Faso, President of the Council of Ministers, Burkina Faso (pre-recorded)

Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, President of Panama

Milo Đukanović, President, Montenegro

Hage Geingob, President of Namibia

Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia

Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, President of Nauru (pre-recorded)

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe (pre-recorded)

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, President and Head of State, Republic of Chad (pre-recorded)

Azali Assoumani, President, Union of the Comoros

Ali Bongo Ondimba, President, Gabonese Republic (pre-recorded)

Samia Suluhu Hassan, President, United Republic of Tanzania

George Weah, President, Republic of Liberia (pre-recorded)

Barham Salih, President, Republic of Iraq

==

AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT

David Panuelo, President of Micronesia (pre-recorded)

Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi

Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, Constitutional President of Bolivia

Nayib Armando Bukele, President, Republic of El Salvador (pre-recorded)

Emomali Rahmon, President, Republic of Tajikistan (pre-recorded)

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of Uganda (pre-recorded)

Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan (pre-recorded)

Mohamed Younis Menfi, President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Unity, State of Libya

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco (pre-recorded)

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President and Head of State of Equatorial Guinea (pre-recorded)

Taneti Maamau, President, Head of Government and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Republic of Kiribati (pre-recorded)

Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles (pre-recorded)

Moeketsi Majoro, Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho

Mario Draghi, President of Italy (pre-recorded)

Czech Republic - speaker tba

Austria - speaker tba

Mexico - speaker tba

Hungary - speaker tba

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

