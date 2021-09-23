COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 23
23 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 23 Sep 2021 10:19 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

=============

SCHEDULE

1250GMT - Briefing on situation in La Palma. Speakers include Canary Islands Regional Leader Angel Victor Torres, Technical Director of the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Volcanic Risk and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska

1325GMT - View of volcano

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Taiwán solicitó oficialmente incorporarse al Acuerdo Transpacífico de Cooperación Económica: la airada reacción de China

"Otro muerto hablando": Bofo Bautista reventó a Roger Martínez previo al Clásico Nacional

Así fue el montaje viral de Bad Bunny en la telenovela mexicana "Mañana es para siempre"

¿Cómo se descubrió el cometa más grande del Sistema Solar que tiene 160 km de diámetro?

