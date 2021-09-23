COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 23
23 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma island

Start: 23 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

=============

SCHEDULE

1250GMT - Briefing on situation in La Palma. Speakers include Canary Islands Regional Leader Angel Victor Torres, Technical Director of the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Response Plan for Volcanic Risk and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska

1325GMT - View of volcano

Restrictions:

LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Guido Bellido sobre Venezuela: “No puedo considerar a un hermano país una dictadura”

Continúa la guerra abierta en Barcelona: explosiva respuesta de Laporta a Koeman

Ariadne Díaz y José Eduardo Derbez conmovieron las redes con un tierno mensaje de despedida

Por qué los cachorros tienen miedo y cómo ayudarlos

