COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSSEP 23
22 de Septiembre de 2021

EMA holds news briefing on COVID-19

Start: 23 Sep 2021 17:40 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 18:40 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING REASONS.

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR SCHEDULING REASONS.

AMSTERDAM - The EU drugs regulator the European Medicines Agency gives briefing to update on latest COVID-19 response.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT briefing starts

SPEAKERS:

Dr Marco Cavaleri (Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy)

Dr Fergus Sweeney (Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force)

Dr Georgy Genov (Head of Pharmacovigilance)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Ya son otros tiempos”: López Obrador pidió analizar la posible derogación del Artículo 33

“Ya son otros tiempos”: López Obrador pidió analizar la posible derogación del Artículo 33

Frida Sofía reapareció en redes sociales con un emotivo video dedicado a Natasha Moctezuma

Guillermo Lasso propuso un impuesto especial a los ecuatorianos más ricos para afrontar los costos de la pandemia

Cuáles son las 15 carreras peor pagadas en México

Manuel Merino solicita pensión vitalicia por haber sido presidente por 5 días

DEPORTES

Hernán Barcos puso en aprietos a Jairo Concha con tema íntimo: “¡No tiremos nombres!”

Hernán Barcos puso en aprietos a Jairo Concha con tema íntimo: “¡No tiremos nombres!”

Lucas Passerini, del Cruz Azul, tiene problemas para naturalizarse chileno: “Eso ha quedado en pausa”

Polémica con el vicepresidente de Surinam que jugó como titular un partido de Concacaf: repartió dinero en el vestuario visitante y generó un escándalo

Bielsa habló del inicio como entrenador de su ex traductor Diego Flores en Godoy Cruz

Hernán Barcos insistió con Oslimg Mora en transmisión: “¿Estás para la selección peruana?”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Frida Sofía reapareció en redes sociales con un emotivo video dedicado a Natasha Moctezuma

Frida Sofía reapareció en redes sociales con un emotivo video dedicado a Natasha Moctezuma

Por esta razón Marisol González regresó a Hoy

José Joel habló sobre los rumores de infidelidad de Sara Salazar a José José: “Era capaz de eso”

Linda Evangelista reveló que quedó “brutalmente desfigurada” tras un tratamiento estético

Manelyk reemplazó a Kimberly Flores en La Casa de los Famosos

TENDENCIAS

“No compren teléfonos chinos y desháganse de los que ya compraron”

“No compren teléfonos chinos y desháganse de los que ya compraron”

Vizzotti aseguró que Tierra del Fuego es la primera provincia en alcanzar la inmunidad de rebaño

Científicos desarrollaron glándula mamaria interactiva para enseñar a madres sobre lactancia

La Ciudad de Buenos Aires no registró muertos por COVID-19 por primera vez en más de un año

Quirós fue galardonado con el premio Hipócrates, el más importante que otorga la Academia Nacional de Medicina