Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTESTS-GRETA

Por
REUTERS
23 de Septiembre de 2021

Greta Thunberg joins the FFF climate strike in Berlin

Start: 24 Sep 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - Greta Thunberg joins the Fridays for Future climate strike ahead of the German elections in Berlin. FFF and other groups are protesting all over Germany as the country goes to the polls on Sunday September 26th.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

