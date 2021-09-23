ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/WHO

WHO chief Tedros newser on return from Afghanistan, Lebanon
Start: 23 Sep 2021 09:00 GMT
End: 23 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus news conference on return from Afghanistan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, expected to be dominated by questions over women's access to health care and reproductive services and the ability of female health workers to keep their jobs.
