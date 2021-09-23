COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 23 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/WHO

Por
REUTERSSEP 23
22 de Septiembre de 2021

WHO chief Tedros newser on return from Afghanistan, Lebanon

Start: 23 Sep 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus news conference on return from Afghanistan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, expected to be dominated by questions over women's access to health care and reproductive services and the ability of female health workers to keep their jobs.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - Virtual news conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

