ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ --UPDATED SPEAKERS

76th U.N. General Assembly kicks off under cloud of COVID-19

Start: 21 Sep 2021 21:39 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2021 00:52 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

UNITED NATIONS - Under a cloud of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic and low vaccination rates in many countries, leaders convene for the 76th annual U.N. General Assembly. Day One will feature U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first speech to the assembly as president, and a notable vaccine skeptic, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - MORNING SESSION

1. BRAZIL Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President, Federative Republic of Brazil

2. UNITED STATES Joseph Biden, President, United States of America

3. MALDIVES Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President, Republic of Maldives

4. COLOMBIA Iván Duque Márquez, President, Republic of Colombia

5. QATAR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir, State of Qatar

6. SLOVAKIA Zuzana Čaputová, President, Slovak Republic (pre-recorded)

7. PORTUGAL Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President, Portuguese Republic

8. KYRGYZSTAN Sadyr Zhaparov, President, Kyrgyz Republic (pre-recorded)

9. LITHUANIA Gitanas Nausėda, President, Republic of Lithuania

10. UZBEKISTAN Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President, Republic of Uzbekistan (pre-recorded)

11. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President, Democratic Republic of the Congo

12. IRAN (ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF) Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President, Islamic Republic of Iran (pre-recorded)

13. CHILE Sebastián Piñera Echenique, President, Republic of Chile (pre-recorded)

14. REPUBLIC OF KOREA Moon Jae-in, President, Republic of Korea

15. TURKEY Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President, Republic of Turkey

16. SWITZERLAND Guy Parmelin, President, Swiss Confederation

17. CHINA Xi Jinping, President, People’s Republic of China (pre-recorded)

AFTERNOON SPEAKERS

1900GMT - AFTERNOON SESSION

1. CROATIA Zoran Milanović, President, Republic of Croatia

2. EGYPT Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President, Arab Republic of Egypt (pre-recorded)

3. PERU Pedro Castillo Terrones

4. FRANCE (NO LONGER EXPECTED TODAY)

5. TURKMENISTAN Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President, Turkmenistan (pre-recorded)

6. FINLAND Sauli Niinistö, President, Republic of Finland

7. PHILIPPINES President, Republic of the Philippines (pre-recorded)

8. RWANDA Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda (pre-recorded)

9. ARGENTINA Alberto Fernández, President, Argentine Republic (pre-recorded)

10. PALAU Surangel Whipps, President, Republic of Palau

11. ROMANIA Klaus Werner Iohannis, President, Romania

12. COSTA RICA Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President, Republic of Costa Rica

13. POLAND Andrzej Duda, President, Republic of Poland

14. MEXICO (NO LONGER EXPECTED TODAY)

15. ECUADOR Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, Constitutional President, Republic of Ecuador

16. LATVIA Egils Levits, President, Republic of Latvia

17. BULGARIA Rumen Radev, President, Republic of Bulgaria (pre-recorded)

18. ZAMBIA Hakainde Hichilema, President, Republic of Zambia

19. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC Faustin Archange Touadera, Head of State, Central African Republic

20. HUNGARY (NO LONGER EXPECTED TODAY)

21. SOMALIA Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, President, Federal Republic of Somalia (pre-recorded)

