ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

DAY 3 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

Start: 23 Sep 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 13:45 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

==

UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change in the third day of the U.N. General Assembly.

==

SCHEDULE:

++Some speeches may be pre-recorded as indicated with a (1) after them.

MORNING SESSION - 1500GMT

SPEAKERS:

1. SOUTH AFRICA (HS) 1

2. GUYANA (HS)

3. BOTSWANA (HS)

4. CUBA (HS) 1

5. ANGOLA (HS)

6. BURKINA FASO (HS)

7. PANAMA (HS)

8. MONTENEGRO (HS)

9. NAMIBIA (HS)

10. MOROCCO (HS) 1

11. NORTH MACEDONIA (HS)

12. CAMEROON (HS) 1

13. NAURU (HS) 1

14. ZIMBABWE (HS) 1

15. CHAD (HS) 1

16. COMOROS (HS)

17. GABON (HS) 1

18. UNITED REPUBLIC OF

TANZANIA (HS)

19. LIBERIA (HS) 1

==

AFTERNOON SPEAKERS

1. MICRONESIA (FEDERATED

STATES OF) (HS) 1

2. BURUNDI (HS)

3. BENIN (HS)

4. BOLIVIA

(PLURINATIONAL STATE

OF) (HS)

5. RWANDA (HS) 1

6. TAJIKISTAN (HS) 1

7. UGANDA (HS) 1

8. AZERBAIJAN (HS) 1

9. LIBYA (HS)

10. MADAGASCAR (HS)

11. EQUATORIAL GUINEA (HS) 1

12. SOUTH SUDAN (HS) 1

13. KIRIBATI (HS) 1

14. DOMINICA (HS) 1

15. SEYCHELLES (HS) 1

16. KAZAKHSTAN (HS) 1

17. ISRAEL (HG)

18. SPAIN (HG)

