ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ --INTERRUPTIBLE / UPDATED SPEAKERS LIST

DAY 2 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate
Start: 22 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 22 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT
**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**
UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change in the second day of the U.N. General Assembly.
SCHEDULE:
++Some countries are pre-recorded as indicated
++MORNING SESSION - 1500GMT
-Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina
-King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (pre-recorded)
-Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President, Republic of Madagascar
-Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana
-Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister for Defence, Minister for Technology, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
-The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, President of the Council of Ministers, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (pre-recorded)
-Alejandro Giammattei Falla, President, Republic of Guatemala
-David Kabua, President, Republic of the Marshall Islands (pre-recorded)
-Maia Sandu, President, Republic of Moldova
-Luis Lacalle Pou, President, Eastern Republic of Uruguay
- Kersti Kaljulaid, President, Republic of Estonia
-Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President, Republic of Suriname
-Julius Maada Bio, President, Republic of Sierra Leone
AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT
-Nicolás Maduro Moros, President, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (pre-recorded)
-Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, President, Mongolia
-Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Republic of Kenya (pre-recorded)
-Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado, President, Republic of Honduras
- Joko Widodo, President, Republic of Indonesia (pre-recorded)
-HVolodymyr Zelenskyy, President, Ukraine
-Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President and Minister for Defense, Republic of Malawi
-Jorge Carlos De Almeida Fonseca, President, Republic of Cabo Verde
-His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President, Socialist Republic of Viet Nam
-Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President, Togolese Republic
-Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President, Dominican Republic
- Úmaro Sissoco Embaló, President, Republic of Guinea-Bissau
-Ismaël Omar Guelleh, President and Head of Government, Republic of Djibouti (pre-recorded)
-Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President, Republic of Kazakhstan (pre-recorded)
Continuation of the general debate - Item 8
-Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
-Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President of the Government, Spain
-Erna Solberg, Prime Minister, Norway (pre-recorded)
