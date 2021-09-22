COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ --INTERRUPTIBLE / UPDATED SPEAKERS LIST--

SEP 22
20 de Septiembre de 2021

DAY 2 - 76th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

Start: 22 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

==

UNITED NATIONS - Leaders from developing countries, including many from Africa, are expected to call for more access to vaccines against COVID-19 and greater funding to tackle climate change in the second day of the U.N. General Assembly.

==

SCHEDULE:

++Some countries are pre-recorded as indicated

++MORNING SESSION - 1500GMT

-Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina

-King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (pre-recorded)

-Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President, Republic of Madagascar

-Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana

-Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister for Defence, Minister for Technology, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

-The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, President of the Council of Ministers, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (pre-recorded)

-Alejandro Giammattei Falla, President, Republic of Guatemala

-David Kabua, President, Republic of the Marshall Islands (pre-recorded)

-Maia Sandu, President, Republic of Moldova

-Luis Lacalle Pou, President, Eastern Republic of Uruguay

- Kersti Kaljulaid, President, Republic of Estonia

-Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President, Republic of Suriname

-Julius Maada Bio, President, Republic of Sierra Leone

---

AFTERNOON SESSION 1900GMT

-Nicolás Maduro Moros, President, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (pre-recorded)

-Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, President, Mongolia

-Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Republic of Kenya (pre-recorded)

-Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado, President, Republic of Honduras

- Joko Widodo, President, Republic of Indonesia (pre-recorded)

-HVolodymyr Zelenskyy, President, Ukraine

-Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President and Minister for Defense, Republic of Malawi

-Jorge Carlos De Almeida Fonseca, President, Republic of Cabo Verde

-His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President, Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

-Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President, Togolese Republic

-Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President, Dominican Republic

- Úmaro Sissoco Embaló, President, Republic of Guinea-Bissau

-Ismaël Omar Guelleh, President and Head of Government, Republic of Djibouti (pre-recorded)

-Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President, Republic of Kazakhstan (pre-recorded)

---

Continuation of the general debate - Item 8

---

-Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

-Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President of the Government, Spain

-Erna Solberg, Prime Minister, Norway (pre-recorded)

Reuters

