ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

La Palma residents flee as Lava destroys homes
Start: 22 Sep 2021 01:57 GMT
End: 22 Sep 2021 02:40 GMT
LA PALMA – A stream of lava from Sunday’s volcanic eruption destroys homes as it flows toward the sea.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST COURTESY 'TV CANARIAS' (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)
DIGITAL:
Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com