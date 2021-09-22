ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERSSEP 22
22 de Septiembre de 2021

La Palma residents flee as Lava destroys homes

Start: 22 Sep 2021 01:57 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2021 02:40 GMT

LA PALMA – A stream of lava from Sunday’s volcanic eruption destroys homes as it flows toward the sea.

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST COURTESY 'TV CANARIAS' (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS / FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

