Miércoles 22 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-GERMANY/MILITARY-WITHDRAWAL--UPDATED TIME--

REUTERSSEP 22
22 de Septiembre de 2021

Merkel attends ceremony after military evacuation operation from Kabul

Start: 22 Sep 2021 13:45 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2021 14:19 GMT

SEEDORF - German Chancellor Merkel and German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attend a ceremony for soldiers who took part in the military evacuation operation from Kabul.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Ceremony due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

