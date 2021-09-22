ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-GERMANY/MILITARY-WITHDRAWAL--UPDATED TIME

Merkel attends ceremony after military evacuation operation from Kabul
Start: 22 Sep 2021 13:45 GMT
End: 22 Sep 2021 14:19 GMT
SEEDORF - German Chancellor Merkel and German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attend a ceremony for soldiers who took part in the military evacuation operation from Kabul.
