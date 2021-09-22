COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 22 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/WHO

Por
REUTERSSEP 22
22 de Septiembre de 2021

WHO chief Tedros newser on return from Afghanistan, Lebanon

Start: 23 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2021 15:00 GMT

GENEVA - WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus news conference on return from Afghanistan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, expected to be dominated by questions over women's access to health care and reproductive services and the ability of female health workers to keep their jobs.

SCHEDULE

1400GMT - Virtual news conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Estudio aconseja que es mejor no ahorrar en pesos debido a la devaluación en Colombia

Estudio aconseja que es mejor no ahorrar en pesos debido a la devaluación en Colombia

España extraditará a Colombia al ‘Nene’, jefe de sicarios de La Oficina

Más beneficios para los carros eléctricos, tendrán descuento en la revisión técnico mecánica

Hassam bromeó sobre el robo a Claudia Bahamón y esta le dijo que “no lo soporta”

“Ezdeque es una fifí”: Víctor Trujillo se burla de quienes critican a la senadora Lilly Téllez

DEPORTES

Qué es Sorare, el juego virtual de cromos que es furor en Europa e hizo millonarios a sus creadores

Qué es Sorare, el juego virtual de cromos que es furor en Europa e hizo millonarios a sus creadores

Arrestaron en Italia a una ex figura mundialista colombiana que estaba vinculada al narcotráfico

La nueva vida de un subcampeón del mundo con Argentina en Brasil 2014: trabaja en el mundo de la construcción

El elemento que Red Bull desarrolló en secreto y utilizó por sorpresa para ser más veloz que Mercedes en la definición de la Fórmula 1

Tiene 60 años, es vicepresidente de Surinam, está en la mira de Interpol y jugó por sorpresa en la Concacaf: la exótica historia de Ronnie Brunswijk

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Usuarios recuerdan polémico enfrentamiento que vivió Inés Gómez Mont con un expulsado de “La Academia”

Usuarios recuerdan polémico enfrentamiento que vivió Inés Gómez Mont con un expulsado de “La Academia”

Nicole Richie sufrió peligroso percance en su fiesta de cumpleaños 40 que casi le cuesta su cabellera

Noelia recordó el día que vivió con Ninel Conde en un show y la tachó de “aprovechada”

Festival de Cine de Guanajuato estará dedicado a Ernesto Herrera, su fundador

Roger González, Ismael “El Chino” Zhu y Daniela Obregón: los tres tragones que probaron las cucarachas de Madagascar y arrasaron en Instagram

TENDENCIAS

5 trucos para el teclado que todo dueño de iPhone debe conocer

5 trucos para el teclado que todo dueño de iPhone debe conocer

Android Auto recibe actualización para carros con el volante a la derecha

El incómodo momento de Bill Gates al hablar de su vínculo con Jeffrey Epstein: “Bueno... él está muerto”

Este miércoles llegará al país un nuevo vuelo con más de 160 mil vacunas de Pfizer

La receta de la mejor feijoada: secretos de un clásico de la cocina brasileña