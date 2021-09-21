COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Chiquis arrasa en Instagram con sus últimas 5 publicaciones en redes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
21 de Septiembre de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) causó un gran éxito en su perfil de Instagram por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 255.276 de interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Como cuando te preguntan: “Porque lo traes loco” … 🤪 #BailaAsi Choreographer: @landoslays



Yup! This pretty much sums up our relationship brother, @mighk_rivera 🤍 I love you, for your big heart. I love you, for the father you are. I love you, for your intelligence. I love you, for your insightful mind. I love you, for the headaches you gave me. I love you, for giving me such a cool ass niece. I love you, for being the first to tell me the truth. I love you, cuz you can make me laugh no matter what. I love you, because you’re the first to make fun of me, and I can’t get mad cuz you’re quick to give me a hug right after…. Basically, what I’m saying is that I love you for all you are… and I thank God for your existence today. You’re too sexy for this world. Happy Birthday my little big brother. I got you for life. Period.



STRIPPED Lippie Collection ✨ NOW AVAILABLE! @beflawlesscosmetics 1st Pic: “Naked” -Lip Gloss 2nd Pic: “Desnuda” -Satin Matte Lipstick Glam: @makeupbygilly Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Wardrobe: @sirrickky Photographer: @francisbertrand



Porque ustedes lo pidieron… Look del Día. 💙 @beflawlesscosmetics @beflawlessskin Makeup: @jessyykatt Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Stylist: @sirrickky



Por fin ya esta disponible la segunda temporada de @juegodelasllaves 🔑en @streampantaya. Esta buenísima la serie 🤯🔥 #StreamPantaya #JuegoDeLasLlaves

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fabián, jefe del frente occidental del ELN, sí fue abatido en el Chocó

Fabián, jefe del frente occidental del ELN, sí fue abatido en el Chocó

La Sinfónica de Colombia presenta una noche de gala con los clásicos rusos

María Levy confesó la peor mentira que le dijo su abuela durante la infancia

Las vacaciones de Jacky Bracamontes en Miami, el look colorido de Sarah Jessica Parker: celebrities en un click

Johnson & Johnson anunció que una segunda dosis de refuerzo de su fórmula genera una protección del 94% contra el COVID-19

DEPORTES

Javier López fue nombrado Jugador de la Semana en la Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Javier López fue nombrado Jugador de la Semana en la Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Cómo actúa Pochettino con los jugadores líderes: el conflicto con Raúl Tamudo en el Espanyol y lo que podría ocurrir con Messi en el PSG

El motivo que llevaría al Tuca Ferretti a dejar Bravos y volver a Pumas

“No tiene fondos”: Aremi Fuentes denunció cheque inexistente que premió su actuación en Tokio 2020

Ricardo Peláez explicó por qué el Turco Mohamed tendría ventaja para llegar a Chivas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

María Levy confesó la peor mentira que le dijo su abuela durante la infancia

María Levy confesó la peor mentira que le dijo su abuela durante la infancia

Las vacaciones de Jacky Bracamontes en Miami, el look colorido de Sarah Jessica Parker: celebrities en un click

La trágica predicción de Mhoni Vidente hacia Grupo Firme: “recen mucho, cuídense”

“Par de imbéciles”: Gustavo Adolfo Infante reventó a Rey Grupero por una broma pesada

“Gilmore Girls”: una serie clásica a la que siempre vale la pena volver

TENDENCIAS

Orquídeas, margaritas, azucenas, dalias ¡llegaron las flores!: cómo cuidarlas

Orquídeas, margaritas, azucenas, dalias ¡llegaron las flores!: cómo cuidarlas

Cuáles son los 9 factores que hay que tener en cuenta para prevenir la enfermedad de Alzheimer

La vitamina D genera un escudo protector contra los cuadros graves de COVID-19

COVID-19, un antes y un después en el mundo del trabajo

El impacto del aislamiento en los pacientes con Alzheimer y cómo acompañarlos en tiempos de pandemia