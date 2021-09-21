COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/JOHNSON --TAPE PLAYBACK--

Por
REUTERSSEP 21
21 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden hosts Boris Johnson for a meeting at the White House

Start: 21 Sep 2021 21:26 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 21:37 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NO LONGER LIVE, IT WILL BE TAPE PLAYBACK

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

EEUU: el cuerpo hallado en un parque nacional es el de Gabby Petito y la autopsia reveló que fue asesinada

EEUU: el cuerpo hallado en un parque nacional es el de Gabby Petito y la autopsia reveló que fue asesinada

Liga MX y MLS anunciaron nuevo formato de la Leagues Cup para 2023

Juanfer Quintero volvió a entrenarse con el DIM pensando en la triple fecha eliminatoria de octubre

Melissa Klug quiere un sexto hijo con Jesús Barco pero Samahara Lobatón la enfrenta

Qué pasa realmente con la salud de Lolita Ayala: Talina Fernández reveló detalles

DEPORTES

Liga MX y MLS anunciaron nuevo formato de la Leagues Cup para 2023

Liga MX y MLS anunciaron nuevo formato de la Leagues Cup para 2023

Mike Tyson recordó sus combates callejeros a los 12 años: “Peleaba con los niños y luego con sus padres”

La nueva estrategia de Marcelo Michel con Chivas previo al duelo contra América

Alberto Beingolea pide el regreso de Jefferson Farfán a la selección peruana: “20 minutos es suficiente”

Descubrieron a un arquero con un celular mientras jugaba un partido en Uruguay: qué sanción debería haberle aplicado el árbitro

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Melissa Klug quiere un sexto hijo con Jesús Barco pero Samahara Lobatón la enfrenta

Melissa Klug quiere un sexto hijo con Jesús Barco pero Samahara Lobatón la enfrenta

Qué pasa realmente con la salud de Lolita Ayala: Talina Fernández reveló detalles

La terrible secuela mental que el COVID-19 dejó a Bárbara Mori: “No poder hilar”

“El muy méndigo”: por qué Livia Brito no quiso ser novia de Daniel Arenas

Rodrigo González y Gigi Mitre se solidarizan con Dayanita: “Los niños tienen menos prejuicios”

TENDENCIAS

Slack agrega mensajes en video que ayudarán a evitar reuniones y videollamadas

Slack agrega mensajes en video que ayudarán a evitar reuniones y videollamadas

Google comprará un edificio de oficinas en Nueva York por USD 2.100 millones

Enfermedades venosas y linfáticas: cuáles son los cuidados y tratamientos para evitar que afecten la calidad de vida

La edición limitada de una exitosa 4x4 diseñada en Latinoamérica

Por qué los expertos creen que los niños pueden ser el nuevo foco de la pandemia