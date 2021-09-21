ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/JOHNSON --TAPE PLAYBACK

Biden hosts Boris Johnson for a meeting at the White House
Start: 21 Sep 2021 21:26 GMT
End: 21 Sep 2021 21:37 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS NO LONGER LIVE, IT WILL BE TAPE PLAYBACK
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com