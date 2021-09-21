ADVISORY USA-AUSTRALIA/BIDEN-MORRISON

Biden meets with Australia PM Scott Morrison in New York
Start: 21 Sep 2021 16:08 GMT
End: 21 Sep 2021 16:30 GMT
NEW YORK CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/Eglish
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com