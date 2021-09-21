ADVISORY USA-AUSTRALIA/BIDEN-MORRISON

Biden meets with Australia PM Scott Morrison in New York

Start: 21 Sep 2021 16:08 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 16:30 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Eglish

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com