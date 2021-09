ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/ -- SCHEDULE UPDATED

76th U.N. General Assembly kicks off under cloud of COVID-19

Start: 21 Sep 2021 12:57 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 13:57 GMT

**PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

==

UNITED NATIONS - Under a cloud of the persistent COVID-19 pandemic and low vaccination rates in many countries, leaders convene for the 76th annual U.N. General Assembly. Day One will feature U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first speech to the assembly as president, and a notable vaccine skeptic, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

SCHEDULE:

Countries with a (1) after them are pre-recorded

1300GMT - MORNING SESSION

1. BRAZIL (HS)

2. UNITED STATES (HS)

3. MALDIVES (HS)

4. COLOMBIA (HS)

5. QATAR (HS)

6. SLOVAKIA (HS)

7. PORTUGAL (HS)

8. KYRGYZSTAN (HS)

9. LITHUANIA (HS)

10. UZBEKISTAN (HS) 1

11. DEMOCRATIC

REPUBLIC OF THE

CONGO (HS)

12. IRAN (ISLAMIC

REPUBLIC OF) (HS) 1

13. CHILE (HS) 1

14. REPUBLIC OF KOREA

(HS)

15. TURKEY (HS)

16. SWITZERLAND (HS)

17. CHINA (1)

==

AFTERNOON SPEAKERS

1. CROATIA (HS)

2. EGYPT (HS) 1

3. PERU (HS)

4. FRANCE (HS) 1

5. TURKMENISTAN (HS) 1

6. LATVIA (HS)

7. PHILIPPINES (HS) 1

8. EL SALVADOR (HS)

9. ARGENTINA (HS)

10. PALAU (HS)

11. ROMANIA (HS)

12. COSTA RICA (HS)

13. MEXICO (HS)

14. POLAND (HS)

15. ECUADOR (HS)

16. FINLAND (HS)

17. BULGARIA (HS)

18. ZAMBIA (HS)

19. HUNGARY (HS)

