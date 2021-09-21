ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lava spews from volcano on Spain's La Palma as thousands flee

Start: 20 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS/FORTAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

