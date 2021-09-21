ADVISORY BRITAIN-RUSSIA/SKRIPAL-PATEL

UK Home Secretary Patel gives update on Skripal case
Start: 21 Sep 2021 11:12 GMT
End: 21 Sep 2021 12:30 GMT
LONDON – British Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to update parliament on developments in the Sergei Skripal case after police said they have charged a third Russian with the 2018 Novichok murder attempt.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Questions to Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
TIME TBC - Urgent question the Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace on the data breach exposing ARAP applicants in Afghanistan
1130GMT APPROX - Home Secretary Priti Patel
