COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-RUSSIA/SKRIPAL-PATEL

Por
REUTERSSEP 21
21 de Septiembre de 2021

UK Home Secretary Patel gives update on Skripal case

Start: 21 Sep 2021 11:12 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 12:30 GMT

LONDON – British Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to update parliament on developments in the Sergei Skripal case after police said they have charged a third Russian with the 2018 Novichok murder attempt.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Questions to Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

TIME TBC - Urgent question the Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace on the data breach exposing ARAP applicants in Afghanistan

1130GMT APPROX - Home Secretary Priti Patel

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Llega a México el primer frente frío de la temporada: a qué estados afectará

Llega a México el primer frente frío de la temporada: a qué estados afectará

Fabián, jefe del frente occidental del ELN, sí fue abatido en el Chocó

La Sinfónica de Colombia presenta una noche de gala con los clásicos rusos

María Levy confesó la peor mentira que le dijo su abuela durante la infancia

Las vacaciones de Jacky Bracamontes en Miami, el look colorido de Sarah Jessica Parker: celebrities en un click

DEPORTES

Quién es Gabriel Torres, el panameño que fue dado de baja por los Pumas

Quién es Gabriel Torres, el panameño que fue dado de baja por los Pumas

Javier López fue nombrado Jugador de la Semana en la Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Cómo actúa Pochettino con los jugadores líderes: el conflicto con Raúl Tamudo en el Espanyol y lo que podría ocurrir con Messi en el PSG

El motivo que llevaría al Tuca Ferretti a dejar Bravos y volver a Pumas

“No tiene fondos”: Aremi Fuentes denunció cheque inexistente que premió su actuación en Tokio 2020

ENTRETENIMIENTO

María Levy confesó la peor mentira que le dijo su abuela durante la infancia

María Levy confesó la peor mentira que le dijo su abuela durante la infancia

Las vacaciones de Jacky Bracamontes en Miami, el look colorido de Sarah Jessica Parker: celebrities en un click

La trágica predicción de Mhoni Vidente hacia Grupo Firme: “recen mucho, cuídense”

“Par de imbéciles”: Gustavo Adolfo Infante reventó a Rey Grupero por una broma pesada

“Gilmore Girls”: una serie clásica a la que siempre vale la pena volver

TENDENCIAS

Orquídeas, margaritas, azucenas, dalias ¡llegaron las flores!: cómo cuidarlas

Orquídeas, margaritas, azucenas, dalias ¡llegaron las flores!: cómo cuidarlas

Cuáles son los 9 factores que hay que tener en cuenta para prevenir la enfermedad de Alzheimer

La vitamina D genera un escudo protector contra los cuadros graves de COVID-19

COVID-19, un antes y un después en el mundo del trabajo

El impacto del aislamiento en los pacientes con Alzheimer y cómo acompañarlos en tiempos de pandemia