COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BRITAIN/BLINKEN-TRUSS

Por
REUTERSSEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Start: 20 Sep 2021 19:59 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 20:59 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss ahead of the UN General Assembly meetings. Photo “spray” at top of meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Amnistía Internacional denunció inacción y negligencia en investigaciones de feminicidios en el Estado de México

Amnistía Internacional denunció inacción y negligencia en investigaciones de feminicidios en el Estado de México

SNRTV advierte: “proyecto de Perú Libre es una amenaza, busca direccionar los contenidos en los medios de comunicación”

Chile: la vacunación de adolescentes ya ayuda para evitar la propagación de las nuevas cepas

Federer habló sobre su lesión y se ilusiona con el regreso: “Lo peor ha quedado atrás”

Cuáles son las características que busca Ricardo Peláez para el nuevo entrenador de Chivas

DEPORTES

Federer habló sobre su lesión y se ilusiona con el regreso: “Lo peor ha quedado atrás”

Federer habló sobre su lesión y se ilusiona con el regreso: “Lo peor ha quedado atrás”

Cuáles son las características que busca Ricardo Peláez para el nuevo entrenador de Chivas

Qatar presiona para que la vacuna contra el coronavirus sea obligatoria para los futbolistas del Mundial 2022

Gustavo Dulanto reveló que estuvo a punto de llorar con el himno de la Champions League: “Me frené por la cámara”

Las verdaderas razones por las que Mauricio Pochettino reemplazó a Lionel Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La insólita pregunta que le hicieron a Gillian Anderson sobre su rol como Margaret Thatcher en “The Crown”

La insólita pregunta que le hicieron a Gillian Anderson sobre su rol como Margaret Thatcher en “The Crown”

La inédita foto de Selena Quintanilla que reveló Chris Perez

Juanpa Zurita sobre viviendas del sismo de 2017: “Oficialmente terminamos todas las casas”

“La vida tiene karmas”: así reaccionó la exsuegra de Inés Gómez Mont a su orden de aprehensión

Natalia Téllez anunció su primer embarazo: “¡No cabemos de alegría!”

TENDENCIAS

Dota 2 hace obligatorio el uso de máscara y carné de vacunación para asistir al mundial

Dota 2 hace obligatorio el uso de máscara y carné de vacunación para asistir al mundial

Así sería el nuevo celular plegable de Google

EA Sports revela banda sonora del nuevo FIFA 22

Lucid Motors lanza su primera berlina de lujo y supera a Tesla en ahorro de consumo

Ajustes para proteger su privacidad en el navegador Safari