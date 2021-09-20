ADVISORY USA-BRITAIN/BLINKEN-TRUSS

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Start: 20 Sep 2021 19:59 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 20:59 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss ahead of the UN General Assembly meetings. Photo “spray” at top of meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com