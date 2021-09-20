ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GUTERRES

Biden meets with U.N. Secretary-General Guterres
Start: 20 Sep 2021 22:42 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 22:47 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - President Joe participates in a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
SCHEDULE:
2110GMT - President Biden arrives in New York, New York
2145GMT - President Biden arrives in Manhattan, New York
2230GMT - President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. **US NETWORK POOL “SPRAY” EXPECTED AT TOP OF MEETING**
