Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GUTERRES

Por
REUTERSSEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden meets with U.N. Secretary-General Guterres

Start: 20 Sep 2021 22:42 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 22:47 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - President Joe participates in a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

SCHEDULE:

2110GMT - President Biden arrives in New York, New York

2145GMT - President Biden arrives in Manhattan, New York

2230GMT - President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. **US NETWORK POOL “SPRAY” EXPECTED AT TOP OF MEETING**

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

