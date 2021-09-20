ADVISORY UN-ARRIVALS/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERS
20 de Septiembre de 2021

World leaders arrive for the start of the UN General Assembly

Start: 21 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive at the United Nations in New York for the start of the General Assembly's General Debate.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Arrivals start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

