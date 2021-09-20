COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE PLAY BACK -- RUSSIA-ELECTION/PUTIN

Por
REUTERSSEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Putin speaks after United Russia claim majority

Start: 20 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW AND NOVO-OGARYOVO: Tape playback of meeting between Russian President Putin speaks and the head of the country’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova as results are expected to be announced in parliamentary election won by United Russia ruling party.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

