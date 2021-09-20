ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Red-hot lava spews from volcano on Spanish island La Palma
Start: 20 Sep 2021 08:04 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
LA PALMA - A volcano erupts on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending fountains of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.
