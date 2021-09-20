COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Red-hot lava spews from volcano on Spanish island La Palma

Start: 20 Sep 2021 12:49 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 13:13 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE UPDATED RESTRICTIONS++

LA PALMA - A volcano erupts on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending fountains of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

DIGITAL: LIVE USE - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS (SOURCE: TV CANARIAS) / EDITED USE - NO USE SPAIN (SOURCE: FORTA)

Source: TV CANARIAS/FORTA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

