Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERS
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Smoke billows from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee

Start: 20 Sep 2021 18:18 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 19:45 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

Federer habló sobre su lesión y su regreso se acerca: “Lo peor ha quedado atrás”

Cuáles son las características que busca Ricardo Peláez para el nuevo entrenador de Chivas

Federer habló sobre su lesión y su regreso se acerca: “Lo peor ha quedado atrás”

La insólita pregunta que le hicieron a Gillian Anderson sobre su rol como Margaret Thatcher en “The Crown”

Dota 2 hace obligatorio el uso de máscara y carné de vacunación para asistir al mundial

