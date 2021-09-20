COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

REUTERS SEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Smoke billows from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee

Start: 20 Sep 2021 18:18 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

Reuters

