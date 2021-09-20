COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERS
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Smoke billows from volcano on Spain's La Palma island as thousands flee

Start: 20 Sep 2021 22:55 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 23:47 GMT

LA PALMA - Thick clouds of smoke billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain's La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials

