ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 1132-RUSSIA-SHOOTING/MORE

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university
Start: 20 Sep 2021 08:50 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 08:51 GMT
PERM, RUSSIA - A student gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing several people and injuring others, law enforcement authorities said.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL/RUSSIAN/MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com