ADVISORY --FLASH -- 1131-RUSSIA-SHOOTING/

Fatal shooting incident takes place at Russian university
Start: 20 Sep 2021 08:00 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 08:02 GMT
PERM, RUSSIA - An unknown individual opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday and there were wounded and dead, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL/MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com