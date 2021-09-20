ADVISORY --FLASH -- 1131-RUSSIA-SHOOTING/

Fatal shooting incident takes place at Russian university

Start: 20 Sep 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 08:02 GMT

PERM, RUSSIA - An unknown individual opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday and there were wounded and dead, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

