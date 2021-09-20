ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN

Guterres, Johnson convene leaders meeting on climate change
Start: 20 Sep 2021 15:28 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convene a small group of world leaders to meet at the United Nations to discuss combating climate change ahead of a critical U.N. COP26 climate change conference next month.
SCHEDULE:
1540GMT - Guterres and Johnson to address media at stakeout after meeting
1600GMT - News conference, speakers to be confirmed
