COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN

Por
REUTERSSEP 20
19 de Septiembre de 2021

Guterres, Johnson convene leaders meeting on climate change

Start: 20 Sep 2021 15:28 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convene a small group of world leaders to meet at the United Nations to discuss combating climate change ahead of a critical U.N. COP26 climate change conference next month.

SCHEDULE:

1540GMT - Guterres and Johnson to address media at stakeout after meeting

1600GMT - News conference, speakers to be confirmed

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“La ineptitud mata”: Anaya acusó que desaparición del Fonden causó muertes en Tula y el Chiquihuite

“La ineptitud mata”: Anaya acusó que desaparición del Fonden causó muertes en Tula y el Chiquihuite

Escasez de gas en el Reino Unido: se triplicó el precio y el gobierno mantiene reuniones de emergencia de emergencia

“Megalómano sanguinario”: Epigmenio Ibarra se lanza contra Felipe Calderón y exige que se le enjuicie

Emmys 2021: los momentos imperdibles de la noche

Pedro Castillo en la OEA: “No somos comunistas ni hemos venido a ahuyentar las inversiones”

DEPORTES

La advertencia del hermano del dueño del PSG hacia Mauricio Pochettino luego de sustituir a Messi ante el Lyon

La advertencia del hermano del dueño del PSG hacia Mauricio Pochettino luego de sustituir a Messi ante el Lyon

La prensa francesa fue cruel con Messi: lo bautizó “el intermitente” y criticó su rendimiento en el PSG

Subastan casi 800 tesoros de Alfredo Di Stéfano: los objetos más destacados y la millonaria suma que esperan recaudar

La selección femenina va por la revancha ante Brasil en el segundo amistoso de la serie: hora, TV y formaciones

La difícil situación que atraviesa la Juventus tras la salida de Cristiano Ronaldo: en zona de descenso y con pérdidas millonarias

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Emmys 2021: los momentos imperdibles de la noche

Emmys 2021: los momentos imperdibles de la noche

Kimberly Loaiza y Juan de Dios Pantoja debutaron en el reality show “Así se baila”

Omar Chaparro y Adal Ramones: el origen de su rivalidad

Emmy 2021: Seth Rogen criticó la organización de la gala ante riesgo de COVID-19

Emmy 2021: el divertido y sincero sketch del “club de apoyo para no-ganadores”

TENDENCIAS

Amazon prohibió más de 600 marcas chinas sospechosas de fraude en las reseñas de sus productos

Amazon prohibió más de 600 marcas chinas sospechosas de fraude en las reseñas de sus productos

Cuáles son los 4 alimentos comunes que generan un rápido envejecimiento de la piel, según los dermatólogos

Los argentinos que se vacunaron en el exterior aún no recibieron un certificado oficial del Gobierno

Las 2 claves por las que Israel, ejemplo en el manejo de la pandemia, no logra bajar los casos de COVID-19

Nutrigenética: vivir hasta los 150 años sería un hito posible