ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN

Guterres, Johnson convene leaders meeting on climate change

Start: 20 Sep 2021 15:28 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convene a small group of world leaders to meet at the United Nations to discuss combating climate change ahead of a critical U.N. COP26 climate change conference next month.

SCHEDULE:

1540GMT - Guterres and Johnson to address media at stakeout after meeting

1600GMT - News conference, speakers to be confirmed

