ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/THUNBERG DIGITAL NEWS CONFERENCE

Greta Thunberg discusses Global Climate Strike
Start: 20 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT
STOCKHOLM - Greta Thunberg and other prominent youth climate activists hold a news conference ahead of the Global Climate Strike on September 24. The activists will also discuss their expectations for the upcoming COP26 climate conference.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT - News conference
Participants:
Greta Thunberg, Fridays For Future, Sweden
Vanessa Nakate, Rise Up Movement, Uganda
Dohyeon Kim, Youth 4 Climate Action, South Korea
Gabriel Klaasen, African Climate Alliance, South Africa
Moderator/speaker: Luisa Neubauer, Fridays For Future, Germany
