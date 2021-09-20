ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/THUNBERG DIGITAL NEWS CONFERENCE

Greta Thunberg discusses Global Climate Strike

Start: 20 Sep 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Greta Thunberg and other prominent youth climate activists hold a news conference ahead of the Global Climate Strike on September 24. The activists will also discuss their expectations for the upcoming COP26 climate conference.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - News conference

Participants:

Greta Thunberg, Fridays For Future, Sweden

Vanessa Nakate, Rise Up Movement, Uganda

Dohyeon Kim, Youth 4 Climate Action, South Korea

Gabriel Klaasen, African Climate Alliance, South Africa

Moderator/speaker: Luisa Neubauer, Fridays For Future, Germany

