ADVISORY CANADA-ELECTION/O'TOOLE VOTING -- POSSIBLE ONLY / START TIME APPROX

Erin O'Toole casts his ballot for the federal election

Start: 20 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 14:14 GMT

OSHAWA, CANADA - Canadian election challenger, Conservative Erin O'Toole, casts his ballot in Oshawa. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals are tied with the right-of-center of O'Toole and look set to fall well short in their bid to win a parliamentary majority.

