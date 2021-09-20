ADVISORY CANADA-ELECTION/O'TOOLE VOTING -- POSSIBLE ONLY / START TIME APPROX

Erin O'Toole casts his ballot for the federal election
Start: 20 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2021 14:14 GMT
OSHAWA, CANADA - Canadian election challenger, Conservative Erin O'Toole, casts his ballot in Oshawa. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals are tied with the right-of-center of O'Toole and look set to fall well short in their bid to win a parliamentary majority.
