COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CANADA-ELECTION/O'TOOLE VOTING -- POSSIBLE ONLY / START TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERSSEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

Erin O'Toole casts his ballot for the federal election

Start: 20 Sep 2021 13:55 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 14:14 GMT

OSHAWA, CANADA - Canadian election challenger, Conservative Erin O'Toole, casts his ballot in Oshawa. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals are tied with the right-of-center of O'Toole and look set to fall well short in their bid to win a parliamentary majority.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA

DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA

Source: CBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Volver a las aulas: un severo reto para muchos en Coahuila

Volver a las aulas: un severo reto para muchos en Coahuila

Amazon prohibió más de 600 marcas chinas sospechosas de fraude en las reseñas de sus productos

Con gol de Borja Gremio le ganó al Flamengo en el Maracaná

Pedro Castillo en Estados Unidos dio su primer discurso: “Disculpen el francés”

La advertencia del hermano del dueño del PSG hacia Mauricio Pochettino luego de sustituir a Messi ante el Lyon

DEPORTES

La advertencia del hermano del dueño del PSG hacia Mauricio Pochettino luego de sustituir a Messi ante el Lyon

La advertencia del hermano del dueño del PSG hacia Mauricio Pochettino luego de sustituir a Messi ante el Lyon

La prensa francesa fue cruel con Messi: lo bautizó “el intermitente” y criticó su rendimiento en el PSG

Subastan casi 800 tesoros de Alfredo Di Stéfano: los objetos más destacados y la millonaria suma que esperan recaudar

La selección femenina va por la revancha ante Brasil en el segundo amistoso de la serie: hora, TV y formaciones

La difícil situación que atraviesa la Juventus tras la salida de Cristiano Ronaldo: en zona de descenso y con pérdidas millonarias

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Omar Chaparro y Adal Ramones: el origen de su rivalidad

Omar Chaparro y Adal Ramones: el origen de su rivalidad

Emmy 2021: Seth Rogen criticó la organización de la gala ante riesgo de COVID-19

Emmy 2021: el divertido y sincero sketch del “club de apoyo para no-ganadores”

Eiza Gonzalez asistió a una fiesta de Nueva York, Emily Ratajkowski paseó con su bebé y su perro: celebrities en un click

“No al comunismo en México”: Eduardo Verástegui arremetió contra AMLO y Díaz-Canel

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los 4 alimentos comunes que generan un rápido envejecimiento de la piel, según los dermatólogos

Cuáles son los 4 alimentos comunes que generan un rápido envejecimiento de la piel, según los dermatólogos

Los argentinos que se vacunaron en el exterior aún no recibieron un certificado oficial del Gobierno

Las 2 claves por las que Israel, ejemplo en el manejo de la pandemia, no logra bajar los casos de COVID-19

Nutrigenética: vivir hasta los 150 años sería un hito posible

Las personas que participaron de los ensayos para testear vacunas contra el COVID-19 podrán pedir un certificado que demuestre que tienen el esquema completo