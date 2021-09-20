COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/DEFENCE

REUTERSSEP 20
20 de Septiembre de 2021

UK Defence minister Ben Wallace speaks in parliament

Start: 20 Sep 2021 13:35 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 13:52 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND - British Defence Minister Ben Wallace speaks in the House of Commons after France was angered by Australia pulling out of a deal to build a fleet of conventional submarines and saying it would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology. British Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is then expected to give statement in parliament on rising gas prices.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - British Defence Minister Ben Wallace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

