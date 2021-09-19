COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Por
REUTERSSEP 19
19 de Septiembre de 2021

Lava shoots up from volcano on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands

Start: 19 Sep 2021 16:13 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2021 16:45 GMT

LA PALMA - A volcano erupts on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending fountains of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TV CANARIAS

Source: TV CANARIAS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

