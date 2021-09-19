ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Red-hot lava spews from volcano on Spanish island La Palma

Start: 19 Sep 2021 21:32 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2021 22:32 GMT

LA PALMA - A volcano erupts on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending fountains of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

