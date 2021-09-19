COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-ELECTION/RESULTS

Por
REUTERSSEP 19
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Russian parliamentary election results announced

Start: 20 Sep 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian parliamentary election results announced the morning after the vote is over.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT News briefing by Central Election Commission starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH (No translation available)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

