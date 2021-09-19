COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY RUSSIA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE

REUTERS
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Polls close on the main day of Russian parliamentary election

Start: 19 Sep 2021 16:03 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2021 16:11 GMT

MOSCOW - Polls close and vote count starts in Russian parliamentary election which lasted for three days, Russian central election commission then hold a news briefing after polls close in the country's parliamentary vote.

SCHEDULE:

1545-1800GMT - View of polling station as voting ends and counting begins (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1700GMT - Polls close in Moscow

1800GMT - Russian central election commission gives a news briefing (RUSSIAN POOL - ACCESS ALL)

Reuters

Antauro Humala estaría impaciente por obtener su indulto

Con un gol de Cristiano Ronaldo, el Manchester United ganó y continúa invicto en la Premier League

Maluma y Eduin Caz: así anunciaron su colaboración

Ciberdelincuentes estarían usando más Telegram que la dark web, según estudio

