Domingo 19 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-ELECTION/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSSEP 19
19 de Septiembre de 2021

Russian election commission gives briefing after polls close for parliamentary vote

Start: 19 Sep 2021 17:55 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2021 18:15 GMT

MOSCOW - Russia's central election commission holds a news briefing after polls close in the country's parliamentary vote.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Russian central election commission gives a news briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

