Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
Las 5 fotos imperdibles que publicó Lady Gaga en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
18 de Septiembre de 2021

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) realizó en las últimas horas varias publicaciones en su popular cuenta de Instagramque están dando mucho de lo que hablar. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, consiguieron más de 2.591.367 de interacciones entre sus seguidores.

Los posts más relevantes fueron:



Today, I gave my mom a flower. #bekind21 @btwfoundation research shows even a small act of kindness can make a difference. I hope you’ll join me today by offering even the simplest kind action. 7 days left! 🌸 love, me and my mom



Still celebrating @hauslabs award for @allure Best In Beauty 2021 #1 Edge Precision Brow Pencil 🥳🥳 thank you to our customers with peace, love, & kindness. $1 of every purchase on hauslabs.com always goes to mental health. (And yes, I used the pencil in this photo ☺️🥂)



#nofilter Signing my new jazz album with @itstonybennett #loveforsale



Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever. We offer the public “Love For Sale” for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for. ❤️ Love, LG “Love For Sale” the song is out now! And Love For Sale the album, a celebration of the songs of Cole Porter sung by @itstonybennett and me, is out in 2 weeks on October 1.



Don’t forget to smile ❤️#bekind21 love, Born This Way Foundation co-founder, me…how will you be kind to you, others, or to your community for the next 8 days?🌸 On day 13…FOR 21 days we asked you kindly, to practice kindness.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

