Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

Chiquis arrasa en Instagram con sus últimas 5 publicaciones en redes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
18 de Septiembre de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) ha causado furor en Interne con las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 post de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 424.038 de interacciones entre sus más fieles seguidores.

Los posts más relevantes son:



There’s a difference between someone who knows your worth and someone who VALUES your worth. #el



Yup! This pretty much sums up our relationship brother, @mighk_rivera 🤍 I love you, for your big heart. I love you, for the father you are. I love you, for your intelligence. I love you, for your insightful mind. I love you, for the headaches you gave me. I love you, for giving me such a cool ass niece. I love you, for being the first to tell me the truth. I love you, cuz you can make me laugh no matter what. I love you, because you’re the first to make fun of me, and I can’t get mad cuz you’re quick to give me a hug right after…. Basically, what I’m saying is that I love you for all you are… and I thank God for your existence today. You’re too sexy for this world. Happy Birthday my little big brother. I got you for life. Period.



STRIPPED Lippie Collection ✨ NOW AVAILABLE! @beflawlesscosmetics 1st Pic: “Naked” -Lip Gloss 2nd Pic: “Desnuda” -Satin Matte Lipstick Glam: @makeupbygilly Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Wardrobe: @sirrickky Photographer: @francisbertrand



Como cuando te preguntan: “Porque lo traes loco” … 🤪 #BailaAsi Choreographer: @landoslays



Porque ustedes lo pidieron… Look del Día. 💙 @beflawlesscosmetics @beflawlessskin Makeup: @jessyykatt Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Stylist: @sirrickky

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

