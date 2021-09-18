COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

REUTERS
18 de Septiembre de 2021

View of U.S. Capitol ahead of rally by supporters of Jan 6 assault

Start: 18 Sep 2021 10:07 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - View of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a planned "Justice for J6" rally in the area between Union Station and the Capitol by supporters of the defendants being prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol last January 6.

The Metropolitan Police Department has postponed vacation days requested by its officers for Saturday (September 18) and will place its entire force on an emergency mobilization.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT-1715GMT - Start of #JUSTICEFORJ6 rally

