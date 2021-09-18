COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Por
REUTERSSEP 18
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Supporters of Jan 6 assault rally outside the Capitol

Start: 18 Sep 2021 15:39 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 17:31 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of the defendants being prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol last January 6 hold a "Justice for J6" rally in the area between Union Station and the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department has postponed vacation days requested by its officers for that day and will place its entire force on an emergency mobilization.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT-1715GMT - Start of #JUSTICEFORJ6 rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Barranco: Cierre temporal de la Costa Verde en el sentido de sur a norte por deslizamientos

Barranco: Cierre temporal de la Costa Verde en el sentido de sur a norte por deslizamientos

Los tres presidentes latinoamericanos que se diferenciaron de las dictaduras de Maduro, Ortega y Díaz-Canel en la CELAC

Visita Machu Picchu: precio de entradas y cómo comprar online

Mapa del coronavirus en México 18 de septiembre: sólo cuatro estados quedan en riesgo alto

Bioparque Los Ocarros abrirá sus puertas tras año y medio de cierre, el próximo 10 de octubre

DEPORTES

El director deportivo del PSG desmintió las cifras del contrato de Lionel Messi

El director deportivo del PSG desmintió las cifras del contrato de Lionel Messi

Arrestaron a un entrenador de fútbol infantil acusado de abusar de un niño de 14 años en España

El majestuoso nuevo estadio de la NBA: costará casi 2 billones de dólares y tendrá una pantalla nunca antes vista

“No te preocupes, hermano”: la broma de Patrice Evra a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su inesperada mudanza en Manchester

El sentido homenaje del equipo argentino de Copa Davis a Diego Maradona: suelta de globos y un especial regalo para la familia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Polémica por la Comisión de Cultura: Rocío Banquells buscará ser la próxima Sergio Mayer

Polémica por la Comisión de Cultura: Rocío Banquells buscará ser la próxima Sergio Mayer

A dos años de la muerte de José José: dónde y cuándo ver el homenaje al “Príncipe de la Canción”

Abraham Mateo se confiesa: “He sufrido por amor, pero me ha venido bien para mis canciones”

YosStop recibió cartas de seguidores en la cárcel: “Cada una es una caricia a mi alma”

Por qué Andrea Legarreta estalló contra Shanik Berman y le dijo “niña berrinchuda”

TENDENCIAS

“El cannabis medicinal nos cambió la vida”: testimonios reales de familias de niños con trastornos neurológicos

“El cannabis medicinal nos cambió la vida”: testimonios reales de familias de niños con trastornos neurológicos

Qué están conservando los museos para resguardar la historia de la pandemia

El estrés de la “burbuja pinchada”: cómo evitar transmitir la ansiedad a los más chicos

¿Cuál es la mejor estación para empezar a correr?

Rejuvenecimiento ovárico: cómo el plasma rico en plaquetas puede mejorar la fertilidad