ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Supporters of Jan 6 assault rally outside the Capitol
Start: 18 Sep 2021 15:39 GMT
End: 18 Sep 2021 17:31 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of the defendants being prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol last January 6 hold a "Justice for J6" rally in the area between Union Station and the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department has postponed vacation days requested by its officers for that day and will place its entire force on an emergency mobilization.
