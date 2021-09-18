ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Supporters of Jan 6 assault rally outside the Capitol

Start: 18 Sep 2021 15:39 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 16:39 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of the defendants being prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol last January 6 hold a "Justice for J6" rally in the area between Union Station and the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department has postponed vacation days requested by its officers for that day and will place its entire force on an emergency mobilization.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT-1715GMT - Start of #JUSTICEFORJ6 rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com