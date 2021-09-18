COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY TUNISIA-PROTESTS/ -- CANCELLED --

Por
REUTERSSEP 18
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Protest against Tunisian president's seizure of powers

Start: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.

EDITORS NOTE: THE SIZE OF THE PROTEST WILL NOT BE CLEAR UNTIL THE DAY

==

TUNIS - Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied have called the first protest against what they call his coup since his July 25 declaration he was seizing governing powers and suspending parliament.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tunisia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

