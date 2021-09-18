ADVISORY TUNISIA-PROTESTS/ -- CANCELLED

Protest against Tunisian president's seizure of powers
Start: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 18 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.
EDITORS NOTE: THE SIZE OF THE PROTEST WILL NOT BE CLEAR UNTIL THE DAY
==
TUNIS - Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied have called the first protest against what they call his coup since his July 25 declaration he was seizing governing powers and suspending parliament.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Tunisia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com