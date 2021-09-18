ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX --UPDATED TIME

SpaceX's Inspiration4 returns to earth

Start: 18 Sep 2021 22:05 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 23:05 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON TIMINGS / CONFIRMATION OF A LIVE SIGNAL

==

IN SPACE/ATLANTIC OCEAN/CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, USA - Following SpaceX successful launch of the first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth on Sept. 15, 2021 using a used Crew Dragon capsule and veteran Falcon 9 rocket, the crew will be on a three-day orbital flight around the Earth that will end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean by Sept. 18. They are expected to complete one orbit every 90 minutes, seeing 15 sunrises and sunsets every day.

Called Inspiration4, the mission has sent four crewmembers: billionaire tech entrepreneur and mission commander Jared Isaacman, with geoscientist and science communicator Sian Proctor as the mission's pilot. Also on board are physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, serving as the chief medical officer, and data engineer Chris Sembroski as mission specialist. The purpose of the mission is to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SCHEDULE:

2306GMT APPROX - Splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com