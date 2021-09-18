COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX --UPDATED TIME--

Por
REUTERSSEP 18
17 de Septiembre de 2021

SpaceX's Inspiration4 returns to earth

Start: 18 Sep 2021 22:05 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 23:05 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON TIMINGS / CONFIRMATION OF A LIVE SIGNAL

==

IN SPACE/ATLANTIC OCEAN/CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, USA - Following SpaceX successful launch of the first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth on Sept. 15, 2021 using a used Crew Dragon capsule and veteran Falcon 9 rocket, the crew will be on a three-day orbital flight around the Earth that will end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean by Sept. 18. They are expected to complete one orbit every 90 minutes, seeing 15 sunrises and sunsets every day.

Called Inspiration4, the mission has sent four crewmembers: billionaire tech entrepreneur and mission commander Jared Isaacman, with geoscientist and science communicator Sian Proctor as the mission's pilot. Also on board are physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, serving as the chief medical officer, and data engineer Chris Sembroski as mission specialist. The purpose of the mission is to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SCHEDULE:

2306GMT APPROX - Splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Barranco: Cierre temporal de la Costa Verde en el sentido de sur a norte por deslizamientos

Barranco: Cierre temporal de la Costa Verde en el sentido de sur a norte por deslizamientos

Los tres presidentes latinoamericanos que se diferenciaron de las dictaduras de Maduro, Ortega y Díaz-Canel en la CELAC

Visita Machu Picchu: precio de entradas y cómo comprar online

Mapa del coronavirus en México 18 de septiembre: sólo cuatro estados quedan en riesgo alto

Bioparque Los Ocarros abrirá sus puertas tras año y medio de cierre, el próximo 10 de octubre

DEPORTES

El director deportivo del PSG desmintió las cifras del contrato de Lionel Messi

El director deportivo del PSG desmintió las cifras del contrato de Lionel Messi

Arrestaron a un entrenador de fútbol infantil acusado de abusar de un niño de 14 años en España

El majestuoso nuevo estadio de la NBA: costará casi 2 billones de dólares y tendrá una pantalla nunca antes vista

“No te preocupes, hermano”: la broma de Patrice Evra a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su inesperada mudanza en Manchester

El sentido homenaje del equipo argentino de Copa Davis a Diego Maradona: suelta de globos y un especial regalo para la familia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Polémica por la Comisión de Cultura: Rocío Banquells buscará ser la próxima Sergio Mayer

Polémica por la Comisión de Cultura: Rocío Banquells buscará ser la próxima Sergio Mayer

A dos años de la muerte de José José: dónde y cuándo ver el homenaje al “Príncipe de la Canción”

Abraham Mateo se confiesa: “He sufrido por amor, pero me ha venido bien para mis canciones”

YosStop recibió cartas de seguidores en la cárcel: “Cada una es una caricia a mi alma”

Por qué Andrea Legarreta estalló contra Shanik Berman y le dijo “niña berrinchuda”

TENDENCIAS

“El cannabis medicinal nos cambió la vida”: testimonios reales de familias de niños con trastornos neurológicos

“El cannabis medicinal nos cambió la vida”: testimonios reales de familias de niños con trastornos neurológicos

Qué están conservando los museos para resguardar la historia de la pandemia

El estrés de la “burbuja pinchada”: cómo evitar transmitir la ansiedad a los más chicos

¿Cuál es la mejor estación para empezar a correr?

Rejuvenecimiento ovárico: cómo el plasma rico en plaquetas puede mejorar la fertilidad