ADVISORY FRANCE-SLACKLINE/

French slackliner to walk from Eiffel Tower to Trocadero
Start: 18 Sep 2021 14:33 GMT
End: 18 Sep 2021 15:02 GMT
PARIS - French slackliner Nathan Paulin will walk over 670 metres at 70 metres above the ground from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower to the Trocadero square as part of a festival for live art performance with the Chaillot Theatre.
