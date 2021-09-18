COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 18 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SLACKLINE/

Por
REUTERSSEP 18
17 de Septiembre de 2021

French slackliner to walk from Eiffel Tower to Trocadero

Start: 18 Sep 2021 14:33 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 15:02 GMT

PARIS - French slackliner Nathan Paulin will walk over 670 metres at 70 metres above the ground from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower to the Trocadero square as part of a festival for live art performance with the Chaillot Theatre.

En plena alfombra roja, Fabián Ríos pidió la mano de Yuly Ferreira: "hace 20 años no tuve para el anillo"

"No te preocupes, hermano": la broma de Patrice Evra a Cristiano Ronaldo tras su inesperada mudanza en Manchester

Abraham Mateo se confiesa: "He sufrido por amor, pero me ha venido bien para mis canciones"

Qué están conservando los museos para resguardar la historia de la pandemia

