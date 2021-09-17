COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Chiquis y las últimas 5 fotos que han revolucionado en Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) realizó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en su cuenta de Instagramque no te puedes perder. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 287.899 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más populares fueron:



There’s a difference between someone who knows your worth and someone who VALUES your worth. #el



Yup! This pretty much sums up our relationship brother, @mighk_rivera 🤍 I love you, for your big heart. I love you, for the father you are. I love you, for your intelligence. I love you, for your insightful mind. I love you, for the headaches you gave me. I love you, for giving me such a cool ass niece. I love you, for being the first to tell me the truth. I love you, cuz you can make me laugh no matter what. I love you, because you’re the first to make fun of me, and I can’t get mad cuz you’re quick to give me a hug right after…. Basically, what I’m saying is that I love you for all you are… and I thank God for your existence today. You’re too sexy for this world. Happy Birthday my little big brother. I got you for life. Period.



STRIPPED Lippie Collection ✨ NOW AVAILABLE! @beflawlesscosmetics 1st Pic: “Naked” -Lip Gloss 2nd Pic: “Desnuda” -Satin Matte Lipstick Glam: @makeupbygilly Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Wardrobe: @sirrickky Photographer: @francisbertrand



Porque ustedes lo pidieron… Look del Día. 💙 @beflawlesscosmetics @beflawlessskin Makeup: @jessyykatt Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Stylist: @sirrickky



Me encanto como quedo el video de #MiProblema 💜 Muchas Gracias a @pablocroce y su equipo por su gran trabajo. Ya Disponible en todas las plataformas digitales 🎶

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Organizaciones de derechos humanos exigen la liberación de siete activistas detenidos por el régimen de Bielorrusia

Organizaciones de derechos humanos exigen la liberación de siete activistas detenidos por el régimen de Bielorrusia

Paso a paso: dónde y cómo ver el Tercer Informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

“Está maniatado por su entorno”: Ingrid Betancourt lanza nuevos dardos contra Iván Duque

117 millones de alumnos siguen sin ir a la escuela en todo el mundo por el COVID-19: la Unesco pidió el regreso de las clases presenciales

Murió Juan Carlos Novelo, primer baterista de la banda Caifanes

DEPORTES

Liga de Campeones de Concacaf: Monterrey pasó a la final por la goleada y doblete de Funes Mori

Liga de Campeones de Concacaf: Monterrey pasó a la final por la goleada y doblete de Funes Mori

Noche trágica: reportan asesinato de joven tras victoria de América sobre Philadelphia Unión

Cuauhtémoc Blanco: la dura caída del ídolo nacional acusado de enriquecimiento ilícito

Los mejores memes de la dolorosa derrota de Cruz Azul ante Monterrey en Concachampions

Los entretelones de la visita secreta de Senna a la Argentina que lo salvó de un secuestro en Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Juan Carlos Novelo, primer baterista de la banda Caifanes

Murió Juan Carlos Novelo, primer baterista de la banda Caifanes

“No mam*s”: la primera verdadera reacción de Paulina Peña a propuesta de matrimonio de Fernando Tena

“Se van para la cárcel”: Lizbeth Rodríguez amenazó a fans de Kimberly Loaiza y Juan de Dios

Guerreros 2021: así fue la participación especial del tiktoker Kunno en el reality

“Un sueño hecho realidad”: Sebastián Rulli confirmó protagónico en la telenovela “Los Ricos también lloran”

TENDENCIAS

Con un algoritmo detectarán qué pacientes necesitan una cirugía de cáncer de mama y cuáles no

Con un algoritmo detectarán qué pacientes necesitan una cirugía de cáncer de mama y cuáles no

4 claves fundamentales para no caer en la desesperación por bajar de peso

Cuáles son las 10 señales de que a nuestro cuerpo le faltan proteínas

Cuáles son los pilares fundamentales para prevenir la hipertensión

Pizza y parrilla vegana, cómo el veganismo comienza a teñir los hitos de la gastronomía argentina