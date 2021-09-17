COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Por
REUTERSSEP 17
17 de Septiembre de 2021

Supporters of Jan 6 assault rally outside the Capitol

Start: 18 Sep 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of the defendants being prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol last January 6 hold a "Justice for J6" rally in the area between Union Station and the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department has postponed vacation days requested by its officers for that day and will place its entire force on an emergency mobilization.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT-1715GMT - Start of #JUSTICEFORJ6 rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Organizaciones de derechos humanos exigen la liberación de siete activistas detenidos por el régimen de Bielorrusia

Organizaciones de derechos humanos exigen la liberación de siete activistas detenidos por el régimen de Bielorrusia

Paso a paso: dónde y cómo ver el Tercer Informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

“Está maniatado por su entorno”: Ingrid Betancourt lanza nuevos dardos contra Iván Duque

117 millones de alumnos siguen sin ir a la escuela en todo el mundo por el COVID-19: la Unesco pidió el regreso de las clases presenciales

Murió Juan Carlos Novelo, primer baterista de la banda Caifanes

DEPORTES

Liga de Campeones de Concacaf: Monterrey pasó a la final por la goleada y doblete de Funes Mori

Liga de Campeones de Concacaf: Monterrey pasó a la final por la goleada y doblete de Funes Mori

Noche trágica: reportan asesinato de joven tras victoria de América sobre Philadelphia Unión

Cuauhtémoc Blanco: la dura caída del ídolo nacional acusado de enriquecimiento ilícito

Los mejores memes de la dolorosa derrota de Cruz Azul ante Monterrey en Concachampions

Los entretelones de la visita secreta de Senna a la Argentina que lo salvó de un secuestro en Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Juan Carlos Novelo, primer baterista de la banda Caifanes

Murió Juan Carlos Novelo, primer baterista de la banda Caifanes

“No mam*s”: la primera verdadera reacción de Paulina Peña a propuesta de matrimonio de Fernando Tena

“Se van para la cárcel”: Lizbeth Rodríguez amenazó a fans de Kimberly Loaiza y Juan de Dios

Guerreros 2021: así fue la participación especial del tiktoker Kunno en el reality

“Un sueño hecho realidad”: Sebastián Rulli confirmó protagónico en la telenovela “Los Ricos también lloran”

TENDENCIAS

Con un algoritmo detectarán qué pacientes necesitan una cirugía de cáncer de mama y cuáles no

Con un algoritmo detectarán qué pacientes necesitan una cirugía de cáncer de mama y cuáles no

4 claves fundamentales para no caer en la desesperación por bajar de peso

Cuáles son las 10 señales de que a nuestro cuerpo le faltan proteínas

Cuáles son los pilares fundamentales para prevenir la hipertensión

Pizza y parrilla vegana, cómo el veganismo comienza a teñir los hitos de la gastronomía argentina