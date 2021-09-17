ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden reconvenes the MEF on Energy and Climate
Start: 17 Sep 2021 12:34 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2021 12:43 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – President Joe Biden reconvenes the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com