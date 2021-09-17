ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden reconvenes the MEF on Energy and Climate

Start: 17 Sep 2021 12:34 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2021 12:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – President Joe Biden reconvenes the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com